Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 948,100 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Stock Performance

Tantech Company Profile

Shares of Tantech stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

