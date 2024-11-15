Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 948,100 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TANH
Tantech Stock Performance
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- What is a support level?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.