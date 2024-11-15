Talos Energy’s (TALO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Talos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 323,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,501,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,858,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,590,519.36. The trade was a 0.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,135,560 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 51.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.