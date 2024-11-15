Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 208.86 ($2.63) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.86). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.72), with a volume of 23,963 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.23. The firm has a market cap of £55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,703.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

