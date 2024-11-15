Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
