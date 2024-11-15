Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Sylogist Price Performance

SYZLF remained flat at $7.90 during trading on Friday. Sylogist has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

About Sylogist

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.