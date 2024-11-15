Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Sylogist Price Performance

SYZLF remained flat at $7.90 during trading on Friday. Sylogist has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.