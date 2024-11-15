Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSREY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of SSREY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 34,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

