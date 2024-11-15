Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSREY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Swiss Re
Swiss Re Stock Performance
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.