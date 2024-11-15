Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.54.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.07. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$57.32.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

