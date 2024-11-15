Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.18.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$84.78. 184,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,130. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.22. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$64.38 and a 12 month high of C$86.39.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

