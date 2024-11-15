Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Neutral Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $15.43 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $816.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. The trade was a 31.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This trade represents a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,720 shares of company stock worth $694,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 403,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 351,421 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 257,418 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

