Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 23,825 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of CoStar Group worth $73,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,322,615,000 after buying an additional 541,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.