Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $84.55 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vertiv worth $84,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $121.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $130.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.