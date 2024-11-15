Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $63.67 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Axon Enterprise worth $63,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,006 shares of company stock worth $161,360,618 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $604.56 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.77 and a fifty-two week high of $624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.28. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.22, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.