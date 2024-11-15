Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 314,007 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of MicroStrategy worth $57,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of -155.51 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $383.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

