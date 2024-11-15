Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

SYK opened at $383.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.72. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $282.35 and a 1-year high of $392.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

