Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 183850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -116.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

