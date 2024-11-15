StockNews.com Upgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

VLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $921.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 48.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

