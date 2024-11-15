StockNews.com Upgrades Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to “Strong-Buy”

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

MPLX traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. 1,201,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,487. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Mplx has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Mplx by 69.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 4,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 792,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Mplx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,435,000 after buying an additional 353,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,148,000 after acquiring an additional 255,211 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

