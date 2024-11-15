StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.53.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

