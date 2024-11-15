StockNews.com Downgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

