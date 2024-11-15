StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

