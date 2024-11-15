Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $446.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

