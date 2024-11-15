Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $446.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.83.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SIGA Technologies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.