Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on K-Bro Linen
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen
In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total value of C$39,611.00. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.