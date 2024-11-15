Stifel Nicolaus Cuts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $2.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $708.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 3,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 316,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in agilon health by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in agilon health by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.