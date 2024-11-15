Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $439.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $185.83 and a 12-month high of $474.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,415 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $10,027,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.