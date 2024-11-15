Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

