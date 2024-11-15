Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 2,191 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,679.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 538,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,190,481.50. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $75,852.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,982.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $103,836.60.

Shares of NGS opened at $24.55 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

