Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Stock Price Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. 113,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 60,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Starr Peak Mining Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Starr Peak Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starr Peak Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starr Peak Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.