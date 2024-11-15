Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks Sells 1,722 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) EVP Dale Burks sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $60,201.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,560.40. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMP stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,197,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,295,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 19.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.