Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 83100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Stampede Drilling Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29.

About Stampede Drilling

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

