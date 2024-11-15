Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sprott Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. 58,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

About Sprott

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SII. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 47.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 187,993 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian PR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $18,480,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

