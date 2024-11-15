Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sprott Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. 58,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.09.
Sprott Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s payout ratio is 54.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Further Reading
