SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 65,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD opened at $237.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.74 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $181.31 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

