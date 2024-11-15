SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

