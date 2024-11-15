Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.4 %

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

