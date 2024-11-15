Solid Biosciences’ (SLDB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLDB. William Blair upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.31 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

