Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Stock Price Down 29.1% – Here’s Why

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 29.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 14,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT’s portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.
