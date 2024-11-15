Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $164,181.36 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $84.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

