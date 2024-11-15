Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,100 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the October 15th total of 6,607,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,625.3 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

SVKEF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.