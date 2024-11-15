Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Up 0.4% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.97. 6,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 34,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($8.05) by $1.33. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,237.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.70%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

