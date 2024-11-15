Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

AGNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. 4,879,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,040,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

