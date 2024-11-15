Simplify Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after acquiring an additional 624,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avantor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after buying an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after acquiring an additional 297,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Avantor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,348,000 after acquiring an additional 287,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 1.6 %

AVTR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,119. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Company Profile



Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

