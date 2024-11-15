Simon Wensley Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Wensley sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$265,000.00 ($174,342.11).

Metro Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87.

Get Metro Mining alerts:

About Metro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Metro Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and mining company in China. It explores for bauxite. The company's flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine property that covers an area of approximately 1,900 square kilometers located on Western Cape York. The company was formerly known as MetroCoal Limited and changed its name to Metro Mining Limited in December 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.