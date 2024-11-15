Simon Wensley Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Wensley sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$265,000.00 ($174,342.11).
Metro Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87.
About Metro Mining
