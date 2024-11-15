Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.