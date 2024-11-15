Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

