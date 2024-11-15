Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 27,432 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 247,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 101,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV opened at $36.30 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

