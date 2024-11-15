Sidus Space, Inc. Announces Business Update and Public Offering Closing

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) revealed significant developments in its recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2024. The innovative space mission enabler disclosed a series of events regarding its business affairs.

In a press release dated the same day, Sidus Space, Inc. unveiled a business update and financial results for the three months concluding on September 30, 2024. The company issued a detailed press release, which is available as Exhibit 99.1 with the Form 8-K.

Moreover, Sidus Space, Inc. announced the successful closure of its underwritten public offering of 5,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof). The offering, which was conducted at a public offering price of $1.25 per share, resulted in gross proceeds totaling $7.0 million. The press release concerning this offering is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K.

The net proceeds from this offering are slated to be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes. ThinkEquity acted as the exclusive book-running manager for the transaction.

It’s important to note that the information furnished as part of Item 2.02 and Item 8.01 in the Form 8-K, along with the respective press releases, is deemed non-filed material for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 unless explicitly incorporated by reference.

For more details regarding the public offering, including the registration statement on Form S-1 and final prospectus, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the SEC’s website. The company reaffirmed that the press release does not serve as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy stocks.

About Sidus Space, Inc.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a renowned space mission enabler that offers flexible and cost-effective solutions, such as custom satellite design, payload hosting, and space manufacturing. With a commitment to innovation and top-tier performance, the company caters to government, defense, intelligence, and commercial entities worldwide. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a state-of-the-art space manufacturing facility.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements within the press release that discuss future expectations, plans, or prospects, constitute forward-looking statements. Sidus Space, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these statements in light of new information or future events.

For further information, feel free to contact Investor Relations at [email protected] or reach out to the Media at [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sidus Space’s 8K filing here.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

