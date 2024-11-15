Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Drops By 54.0%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the October 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZAPP opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZAPP. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

