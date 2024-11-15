Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Decreases By 17.5%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

VONOY opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VONOY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.