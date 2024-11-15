Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Decreases By 17.5%

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

VONOY opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VONOY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VONOY

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.