Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Declines By 47.8%

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of UTRE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

