Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Decreases By 20.5%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,856,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

Shares of Crypto stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 11,035,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,053,201. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Crypto

The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.

