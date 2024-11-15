Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Decreases By 20.5%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,856,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crypto Stock Performance
Shares of Crypto stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 11,035,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,053,201. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Crypto
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crypto
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.