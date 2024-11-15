Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Declines By 85.7%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Shares of TLGPY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Telstra Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

